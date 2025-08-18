Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.18 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $69.68 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

