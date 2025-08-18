Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

