Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,766 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $304.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

