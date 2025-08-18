Analyzing Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golar LNG and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 0 3 2 3.40 Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00

Golar LNG currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Sasol.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $260.37 million 16.22 $50.84 million ($0.07) -577.29 Sasol $14.72 billion 0.25 -$2.37 billion $2.27 2.53

This table compares Golar LNG and Sasol”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golar LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Golar LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -2.83% 6.25% 3.52% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Sasol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, macrogol/polyethylene glycol, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, and MIBK and ethyl acetate products; and fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, alpha-hydroxy acids ester, waxes, diluents, guerbet alcohols, biosurfactants, C6-C20+ alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, paraffins/isoparaffins, parafols, amines, alkylphenols, and sulfates. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, blends, lubrication packages, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertilizer additives, and specialty solvents. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops and implements GTL and CTL ventures; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

