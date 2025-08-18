Analyzing Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex and Bel Fuse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $25.81 billion 0.71 $838.00 million $2.28 21.49 Bel Fuse $534.79 million 2.66 $40.96 million $3.86 29.10

Profitability

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Flex and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 3.42% 20.25% 5.47% Bel Fuse 8.59% 18.33% 8.08%

Risk and Volatility

Flex has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flex and Bel Fuse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bel Fuse 0 0 1 1 3.50

Flex presently has a consensus target price of $53.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Bel Fuse has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Flex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Flex on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

