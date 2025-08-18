American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and American Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.43 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -2.76

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats American Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

