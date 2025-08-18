American Century Companies Inc. Buys 145,445 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fortinet worth $81,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11,349.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $153,576,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,316,000 after buying an additional 951,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,038,000 after buying an additional 839,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.4%

Fortinet stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.