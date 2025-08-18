Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $65.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

