Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

