Alpha Family Trust Makes New $548,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $529.64 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.