Alpha Family Trust Buys 220 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

NXPI stock opened at $228.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.