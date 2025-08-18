Alpha Family Trust Acquires 235 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VRTX opened at $392.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.95 and a 200 day moving average of $464.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

