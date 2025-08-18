Allen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.1% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,860,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after buying an additional 463,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,510,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,132,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.10 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

