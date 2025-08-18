AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on AIRO Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIRO Group
AIRO Group Price Performance
AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIRO Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRO. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $18,750,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $451,000.
AIRO Group Company Profile
We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIRO Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.