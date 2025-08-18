AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on AIRO Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

AIRO Group Price Performance

AIRO opened at $22.11 on Friday. AIRO Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIRO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRO. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $18,750,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $451,000.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

