Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agenus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

