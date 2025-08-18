Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADYEY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

ADYEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

