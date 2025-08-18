AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

EATZ stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.