Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 416 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $430,085,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.1%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

