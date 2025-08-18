Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Kellanova $K

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,872 shares during the quarter. Kellanova accounts for approximately 8.2% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.07% of Kellanova worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kellanova by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Kellanova by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kellanova by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $9,174,660.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,326,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,302,463.40. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $101,234,081. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

