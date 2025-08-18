Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 8,607 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

