AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCL. Leerink Partners started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 511.88%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.