800,000 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,864,000. Exelon accounts for approximately 2.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

