700 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Purchased by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

VRTX opened at $392.79 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

