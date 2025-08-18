6,544 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SharkNinja by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $119.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

