3,139 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $140.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

