25,275 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,275 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $99.49 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.