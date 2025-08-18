225,297 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,343,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.81% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 211.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

