15,901 Shares in Archrock, Inc. $AROC Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,901 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Archrock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

