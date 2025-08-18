10,363 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,259 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,385. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

