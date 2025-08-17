Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,167 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $421,058.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,667.86. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,168 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $697,138.80.

Shares of Z opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -327.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

