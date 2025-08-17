XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) vs. EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Critical Analysis

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVE and XTI Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 3 0 2.60 XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 1 4.00

EVE currently has a consensus price target of $6.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVE and XTI Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.63) -7.30 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 6.22 -$35.60 million N/A N/A

XTI Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than EVE.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -202.62% -65.15% XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -806.11% -193.38%

Risk and Volatility

EVE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XTI Aerospace beats EVE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

