Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 239 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

