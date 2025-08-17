Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 138 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $742.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.57. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

