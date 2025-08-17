Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10,614.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,607 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

