Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

