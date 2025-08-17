Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

