Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.55.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $279.08 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

