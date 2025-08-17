Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $8,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,457,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,408,000 after acquiring an additional 487,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 673,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 187,648 shares during the period. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,168. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,582.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

