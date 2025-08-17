Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,279 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 85.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WAT opened at $291.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Waters’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.