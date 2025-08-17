W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $970.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,025.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,022.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

