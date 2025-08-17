Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $842,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $6,821,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 329,648 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.04.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

