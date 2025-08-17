Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) versus IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Free Report) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vasamed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 7.88% 30.05% 6.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $15.70 billion 2.07 $1.37 billion $6.91 27.67

This table compares Vasamed and IQVIA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 0.00 IQVIA 0 6 17 0 2.74

IQVIA has a consensus price target of $228.6190, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given IQVIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

IQVIA beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

(Get Free Report)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients’ outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and patient and site centric solutions, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.