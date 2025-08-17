Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.