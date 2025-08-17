Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.31. The stock has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $594.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

