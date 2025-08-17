Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VB stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

