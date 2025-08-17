Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

