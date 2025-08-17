Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.54 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

