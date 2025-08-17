Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 375.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,211,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 86,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $128.34 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

