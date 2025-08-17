Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $210.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

