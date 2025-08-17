VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,262,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $73.88 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.